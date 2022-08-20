UN chief, Moldovan president discuss regional security, Ukrainian refugees

CHISINAU, August 20. /TASS/. UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres held talks with Moldovan President Maia Sandu on Friday during his surprise visit to Chisinau, focusing on regional security and the situation with Ukrainian refugees, the Moldovan president’s press office said on Saturday.

"They touched upon the situation in the region, and the problems of Ukrainian refugees, who are staying in our country, and the support they receive," the statement says.

On Friday evening, Guterres arrived in Moldova from Odessa, where he had been shown ships loaded with food leaving Ukraine. His visit to the Moldovan capital had not been previously planned. On Saturday morning he flew from Chisinau to Istanbul. There he is scheduled to wrap up his European tour by visiting the Joint Coordination Center, which oversees the implementation of the deal on Ukrainian grain exports.