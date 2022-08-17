US, some EU countries request UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine on August 24 — source

UNITED NATIONS, August 17. /TASS/. The US and some European countries have requested a meeting of the UN Security Council on the situation in Ukraine on August 24, a source from the UN told TASS on Wednesday.

A corresponding request has been sent to the president of the UN Security Council, the source said.

Among other issues, the meeting is expected to discuss the results of a visit to Ukraine by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

Antonio Guterres has arrived in Lvov, where on August 18 he will meet with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky and Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the secretary general’s office told TASS.

As Spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General Stephane Dujarric reported on Wednesday, the sides will discuss the shelling of a correctional facility in Yelenovka and the situation around the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant.

According to a TASS source in the UN, Guterres may also discuss food exports from the region.