JCC in Istanbul authorizes movements of five vessels from Ukrainian ports - statement

UN, August 16. /TASS/. The Joint Coordination Center (JCC) in Istanbul authorized movements of five vessels with food from Ukrainian ports on August 16, JCC said in a statement on Monday.

"Outbound vessels authorized to move tomorrow, 16 August are: Propus from Chernomorsk carrying 9,111 metric tons of wheat with destination Constanza, Romania, Osprey S from Chernomorsk carrying 11,500 metric tons of corn with destination Mersin or Iskenderun, Turkey, Ramus from Chernomorsk carrying 6,161 metric tons of wheat to Karasu, Turkey, Brave Commander from Yuzhny carrying 23,300 metric tons of wheat to Port de Djibouti, Djibouti, Bonita from Yuzhny carrying 60,000 metric tons of corn to Incheon, Republic of Korea," according to the statement.

On Monday, the JCC carried out inspections and authorized movements of three vessels from Istanbul to Chernomorsk: Great Arsenal, Zumrut Ana, Ocean S.

On Tuesday, the JCC is to inspect another four ships heading to Ukrainian ports: Adnan Torlak, Filyoz, Gandsaya, Kubrosliy. Also, the outbound vessel Thoe sailing from Ukraine will be inspected.

A package of documents geared to resolve the problem of food and fertilizer supplies on global markets was signed on July 22 in Istanbul. Under the Russia-UN memorandum, the United Nations undertakes to work toward lifting anti-Russian restrictions hampering exports of agricultural products and fertilizers. Another document envisages a mechanism of exporting grain from Ukraine-controlled Black Sea ports. An agreement between Russia, Turkey, Ukraine and the United Nations provides for the establishment of a four-side coordination center to search ships carrying grain to prevent weapons smuggling and avoid provocations.