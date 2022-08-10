‘One China’ principle fundamental for development of China-US diplomatic ties — envoy

MOSCOW, August 10. /TASS/. The "One China" principle is at the foundation of the further development of diplomatic relations between China and the US, China’s Ambassador to Moscow Zhang Hanhui said in a special interview with TASS.

"Three joint China-US communiques clearly document the recognition of the ‘One China’ principle which is a precondition and a basis for the establishment and development of the diplomatic relations between China and the US. The 'One China’ principle is the central premise and the political foundation of the Sino-American relations," he said.

"However, while on one hand, the US is always talking about 'maintaining stability in the Taiwan Strait,’ ‘preserving the status quo in the Taiwan Strait,’ and ‘sorting out the relations between the US and China,' on the other, they let [Speaker of the US House of Representatives] Nancy Pelosi visit Taiwan despite general condemnation," the envoy added.

The August 2-3 visit by Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi to the island was sharply criticized by mainland China. Beijing has repeatedly cautioned Washington that it would take retaliatory measures if Pelosi visited Taipei. On August 4, China’s armed forces began large-scale military drills with live firing exercises in six areas in the waters around Taiwan. It was planned to complete these exercises by noon on Sunday (07:00 Moscow time) but then they were extended indefinitely.