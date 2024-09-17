Russian forces eliminated two Ukrainian armored vehicles in borderline Kursk Region

MOSCOW, September 17. /TASS/. Two armored vehicles of the Ukrainian armed forces have been eliminated by Russian units using FPV drones, the Russian Defense Ministry said publishing footage of the attacks.

The ministry noted that Russia’s Battlegroup North had detected Ukrainian armored combat vehicles moving toward a temporary base in a borderline district of the Kursk Region.

"Detected targets were swiftly eliminated with the use of FPV drones which was confirmed by objective control means," the military agency said.