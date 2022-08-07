Air-raid warning sirens go off in areas around Jerusalem - Israeli army

TEL AVIV, August 7./TASS/. Air-raid warning systems went off on Sunday morning on the outskirts of Jerusalem, the press service of the Israeli army reported.

Sirens sound in areas around Jerusalem, it said.

According to Israel’s Kan broadcaster, sirens went off in the area of Jerusalem for the first time since the Israel Defense Forces launched Operation "Breaking Dawn" against the Palestinian Islamic Jihad group.

On Friday, the army press service reported that military had begun to hit terrorist targets in the Gaza Strip within the framework of the operation. Within three days, the radical forces have fired several hundred rockets into Israel, while Israeli military made strikes on dozens of radicals’ targets in the Palestinian enclave.