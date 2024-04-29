US shot down five drones over Red Sea — USCENTCOM

NEW YORK, April 29. /TASS/. The US military shot down five unmanned aerial vehicles in skies over the Red Sea, the US Central Command (USCENTCOM) said on the X social network.

"Between 1:48 and 2:27 a.m. (Sanaa time) [10:48 p.m. - 11:27 p.m. UTC], April 28, U.S. Central Command (USCENTCOM) successfully engaged five airborne unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) over the Red Sea," USCENTCOM said.

"It was determined the UAVs presented an imminent threat to U.S. coalition, and merchant vessels in the region," it added.