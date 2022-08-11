Militia forces seize large amount of war trophies, rare NATO weapons in Donbass — LPR

LUGANSK, August 11. /TASS/. The armed forces of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) seized a large amount of war trophies and foreign-made weapons in battles with the Ukrainian military in Donbass, LPR people’s militia officer Andrey Marochko told TASS on Thursday.

"The exact number of trophy weapons cannot be established but I can say that there is a large amount of them," the officer said.

These weapons, in particular, include Javelin and NLAW anti-armor systems, motor vehicles and tracked hardware, armor, mortars and howitzers, Marochko said.

"There are rare items among them: expensive sniper rifles, assault rifles, grenade launchers from actually all of NATO countries - Germany, France and the Czech Republic. There are Polish mortars with rocket munitions that can be hardly heard," he elaborated.

"All these weapons were seized, adopted for service and are operational in the LPR people’s militia," the officer specified.

The LPR militia has a large amount of ammunition for these weapons as the Ukrainian troops abandoned many positions and could not evacuate missile/artillery arms depots and also military hardware due to a shortage of fuel and other reasons, he said.

"An approximate amount and types of these armaments were demonstrated in Lisichansk. Some of them will, perhaps, will be handed over to the museum but a priority now is to recover materiel and weapons to use them against the enemy," Marochko stressed.