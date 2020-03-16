Russia, Turkey may soon sign contract on 2nd regiment set of S-400 systems

MOSCOW, March 16. /TASS/. Russia and Turkey may shortly sign a contract on the delivery of the second regiment set of S-400 air defense missile systems, Head of Russia’s Federal Service for Military and Technical Cooperation Dmitry Shugayev said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 TV Channel on Monday.

"I believe we will conclude the second contract in the foreseeable future. It implies Turkish partners’ certain participation in the production process," Shugayev commented.

As he specified, the talks were on an additional batch. "We are at quite a serious stage and all the technical issues have been settled and so on," he explained.