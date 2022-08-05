Azerbaijani president, European Council president discuss tension in Karabakh

BAKU, August 5. /TASS/. The situation in the region and tensions in Nagorno-Karabakh were the focus of a telephone conversation between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and President of the European Council Charles Michel, the press service of the Azerbaijani leader said on Friday.

"Michel expressed concern over the tensions in the region. He also stressed that the European Council will continue efforts to ensure lasting peace and security in line with the Brussels peace agenda," it said.

Aliyev informed the European Council president about the incident and placed responsibility on Armenia. "President Ilham Aliyev noted that in violation of the trilateral statement by the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenia leaders, Yerevan has not withdrawn its troops from Azerbaijan’s Karabakh region. The head of state also noted that there are illegal Armenian armed units on the republic’s territory and stressed that the Armenian side has been failing to implement its obligations for nearly two years," it said.

The Azerbaijani president urged for withdrawing Armenian troops and illegal armed groups from Azerbaijan. "The head of state said that a route of a road alternative to the Lachin corridor has been agreed with the Russian defense ministry and the Azerbaijani side is completing its construction," the press service said, adding that after the road is commissioned Russian peacekeepers will be redeployed there.