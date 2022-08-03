Kiev’s mandatory evacuation violates human rights — DPR ombudsperson

DONETSK, August 3. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s decision to conduct a mandatory evacuation of civilians from the Kiev-controlled areas of Donbass violates human rights, the Donetsk People’s Republic’s (DPR) Ombudsperson Darya Morozova told TASS.

"We don’t currently have full information about how the ‘mandatory evacuation’ announced by Kiev is going in areas occupied by the Ukrainian Armed Forces. What I can say for sure is that from the legal standpoint, such an initiative blatantly violates human rights and Ukraine’s Constitution. In particular, by forcing people to leave their homes, the Ukrainian authorities are violating the right to personal security, freedom of movement and the right to travel," she pointed out.

"We are ready to provide protection to everyone and help restore everyone’s rights, regardless of where people live, what language they speak and what beliefs they have. This is the way it has always been. Unlike Ukraine, the DPR does not divide people into categories. Everyone who needs help will receive full assistance," Morozova added.

On July 30, Zelensky announced plans to carry out a mandatory evacuation of civilians from the Donetsk Region’s areas controlled by Kiev. Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Irina Vereshchuk explained that there was no gas and electricity supply in those areas, which would pose a threat to civilians in the winter. According to her, those refusing to be evacuated will have to sign a document taking responsibility for their own lives.