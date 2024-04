MOSCOW, April 30. /TASS/. /TASS/. A Ukrainian drone dropped a munition onto a single-family house in the village of Nikolayevo-Daryino in the Kursk Region, killing its inhabitant, the region’s governor, Roman Starovoit said.

"Today, a Ukrainian drone dropped an incendiary munition onto a house in the village of Nikolayevo-Daryino. One civilian died in a subsequent fire," he wrote on his Telegram channel.