Myanmar would like to open its consulates in St. Petersburg and Novosibirsk — PM

NAYPYIDAW, August 3. /TASS/. Myanmar’s Prime Minister Min Aung Hlaing suggested opening the Southeast Asian country’s consulates in St. Petersburg and Novosibirsk at a meeting on Wednesday with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

"We need new institutions for diplomatic contacts so that we could increase travel between our countries. I hereby ask you to consider opening a consulate in St. Petersburg in the nearest future," Myanmar’s PM said at a meeting with Lavrov.

Min Aung Hlaing said he would also like to propose that another consulate be opened in Novosibirsk, the city he said was closest to his country.

Myanmar’s leader recalled visiting the Siberian city and said the people of Myanmar liked "Siberian nature very much".