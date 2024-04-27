Polish general expects Russia to continue wiping out Abrams tanks in Ukraine

MOSCOW, April 27. /TASS/. The Russian army will continue wiping out the tanks that the West has donated to Kiev, including the US-made Abrams, General (Ret.) Waldemar Skrzypczak, former commander of Poland’s Land Forces, said.

"Keep in mind that no tank is invincible. The Russians want to make this clear. They have destroyed German-made Leopards and will continue to destroy [US-made] Abrams tanks," the retired Polish general told the Wirtualna Polska Tech outlet.

On Friday, Maxim Buzhansky, a member of Ukraine’s Verkhovna Rada (parliament), confirmed that the Ukrainian armed forces had withdrawn Abrams tanks from the battlefield due to their vulnerability to Russian kamikaze drone attacks.

The New York Times wrote earlier that Russia had taken out five Abrams tanks in the previous two months, and at least three more tanks had suffered minor damage since the beginning of the year. The National Interest columnist Peter Suciu on March 6 labeled Ukraine a "graveyard of tanks".

On April 2, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu announced that since January, the Ukrainian armed forces had lost over 80,000 troops and 14,000 units of weapons, including more than 1,200 tanks and other armored combat vehicles.