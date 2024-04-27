Checks on Russian-Kazakh border due to remaining terrorist threat — diplomat

MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. The necessity of checks of foreign citizens on the Russian-Kazakh border is connected with the remaining terrorist threat, Russian border guards are in direct contact with foreign partners, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"The situation on the land sections of the Russian-Kazakh border, where the passage of foreign citizens is carried out, is due to increased security measures, which the Russian side is obliged to take in the wake of the large-scale terrorist attack on Crocus City Hall on March 22 and in connection with the remaining terrorist threat," the diplomat said. "This is the reason for the necessity of verification measures at checkpoints, which are carried out regardless of the citizenship of persons crossing the border," she pointed out, commenting on the entry of Tajik citizens into Russia.

"Russian border guards are in direct contact with foreign partners, with whom we have a visa-free regime, in order to solve emerging problems in the spirit of good neighborliness, as well as partnership cooperation in security and anti-terrorism issues," Zakharova emphasized.