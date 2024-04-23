US using human rights topics to shake political situation in Russia — embassy

WASHINGTON, April 23. /TASS/. The United States is seeking to shake the political situation in Russia by playing the human rights cars, the Russian embassy to the United States said in a commentary following the publications of the annual report on human right practices inn world countries.

"We negatively assess the Country Reports on Human Rights Practices in 2023 published by the State Department. Another attempt has been made to impose U.S. values on the international community. And everyone who disagrees should be ostracized," it said. "Attacks against Russia mainly focused on challenging the legality of the special military operation in Ukraine and unsubstantiated allegations of violations of international humanitarian law by the Russian Armed Forces. In the same row is slander about internal repression and suppression of freedom of speech in our country.".