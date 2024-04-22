Russia's eyes open to nature of US sanctions — Kremlin

MOSCOW, April 22. /TASS/. The Russian authorities expect the West to continue to get their sanctions reps in and try to figure out what else they can target with restrictions, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"Nobody here has rose-colored glasses on, and we understand that sanctions exercises will continue. The areas that our opponents will try to hit, suffice to say, are clear. It is clear that they will stop at nothing, striving to expand the already absolutely unprecedented sanctions package. It is obvious that, through clenched teeth, they are even ready to deal a blow to themselves," he said.

Peskov added that the Russian authorities will try to minimize the effect of new EU sanctions against the country.

Earlier, Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom announced upon his arrival at the meeting of EU foreign and defense ministers in Luxembourg that EU countries plan to include an import ban on LNG in the 14th package of anti-Russian sanctions.

The EC began working on the 14th package of sanctions against Russia immediately after the adoption of the 13th package, which was approved on February 23. The measures affected 106 individuals and 88 legal entities from Russia and a number of other countries, including India, Kazakhstan, China, Serbia, Thailand, Turkey, and Sri Lanka.