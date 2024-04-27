Eight violations by US-led international coalition’s aircraft recorded in Syria

MOSCOW, April 27. /TASS/. Three pairs of F-15 fighter jets and a pair of A-10 Thunderbolt attack aircraft belonging to the US-led international coalition have made eight unauthorized incursions into Syria’s airspace over the al-Tanf area over the past 24 hours, Major General Yury Popov, the deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria, said.

"Over the past 24 hours, two violations by the coalition of the deconfliction protocols of December 9, 2019, related to flights by unmanned aerial vehicles not coordinated with the Russian side, were recorded. In the al-Tanf area, eight violations by the coalition’s three pairs of F-15 fighter jets and a pair of A-10 Thunderbolt attack aircraft were recorded over the past 24 hours," Popov said. "By doing so, the coalition continues to create dangerous preconditions for air incidents and accidents, and also aggravates the situation in Syria’s airspace."

The general added that the Russian military police had conducted patrols in Raqqa and Al-Hasakah provinces.

"Over the past 24 hours, two shelling attacks by the Jabhat al-Nusra and Turkistan Islamic Party terrorist groups (both are banned in Russia) against the Syrian government forces’ positions had been recorded in the Idlib de-escalation zone. There was one shelling attack in Idlib province and the other in Latakia province. Three Syrian soldiers were wounded in an engagement with a reconnaissance and sabotage group of terrorists near Barshia in Latakia province," Popov concluded.