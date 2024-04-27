Ukrainian troops fire 57 rounds at DPR over 24 hours

DONETSK, April 27. /TASS/. Ukrainian forces have shelled residential areas in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) 18 times in the past 24 hours, firing 57 rounds, the DPR mission at the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of Issues Related to Ukrainian War Crimes (JCCC) reported on its Telegram channel.

"Eighteen facts of armed attacks by Ukrainian armed formations have been recorded by the DPR mission at the JCCC over the past 24 hours. A civilian fatality was reported, two civilians sustained wounds," it said in a statement. Overall, 57 rounds of munitions have been fired at residential areas in the DPR.

The mission also reported six residential buildings and five civilian infrastructure facilities damaged.