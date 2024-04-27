Ukraine struggles to use GLSDB efficiently due to Russian jamming capabilities — report

MOSCOW, April 27. /TASS/. Ukraine is struggling to make efficient use of US-provided Ground Launched Small Diameter Bombs because of Russia's electronic warfare capabilities, Poland’s Interia news website reported.

When the GPS signal is suppressed by Russian electronic warfare equipment, the munitions can only rely on their inertial navigation system to calculate their impact location, and this causes them to miss the target, the report said. Russian electronic warfare equipment is so efficient in suppressing the GPS signal transmitted to GLSDBs because they glide at a relatively low speed, according to Interia.

The GLSDB, a weapon that was developed jointly by Boeing and the Saab Group, has a rocket engine attached to an aircraft bomb, and is adapted to be ground-launched from multiple-launch rocket systems. According to Saab, the munition has a range of more than 150 kilometers. It was announced last February that GLSDBs were included in one of the military-aid packages for Ukraine. Ukrainian forces used these munitions in a strike on the city of Tokmak in the Zaporozhye Region on April 12.