MOSCOW, April 27. /TASS/. The Russian stock market ended the trading session on Saturday with the upward trend, according to trading data.

The MOEX Russia Index gained 0.47% to 3,465.85 points. The RTS Index plunged by 0.43% to 1,182.25 points.

The yuan added 0.13% to 12.7 rubles. The dollar edged up by 0.68% to 93.4 rubles. The euro ticked up by 0.73% to 98.9 rubles.