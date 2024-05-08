US-led coalition’s aircraft violate Syrian airspace ten times in past day

MOSCOW, May 8. /TASS/. The US-led coalition’s aircraft violated Syria’s airspace in the al-Tanf area ten times during the past day, Yury Popov, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria (a division of the Russian defense ministry), said on Wednesday.

"Aircraft of the so-called international anti-terrorist coalition led by the United States continues to create dangerous situation that may cause air accident or incidents and escalate the situation in Syria’s airspace," he said. "A pair of the coalition’s F-15, a pair of Typhoon fighter jets and three pairs of A-10 Thunderbolt attack bombers violated Syria’s airspace in the al-Tanf area, across which international air routes run, ten times during the day."

Apart from that, in his words, seven violations of the deconfliction protocols of December 9, 2019 linked with the flights by the US-led coalition unmanned aerial vehicles were reported in Syria in the past 24 hours.

He also said that during the day, no shelling attacks on the positions of government forces were reported in the Idlid de-escalation zone.