Number of victims of Israeli forces in Gaza surpasses 34,900 — Health Ministry

CAIRO, May 9. /TASS/. Over 34,900 Palestinians have been killed since the start of Israel's military operation in the Gaza Strip, according to the enclave's Ministry of Health.

"As a result of the aggression of the Israeli army in Gaza, 34,904 people have been killed so far," the Ministry of Health said in a statement quoted by Al Jazeera. The agency noted that during the same period, 78,514 people were injured in the enclave.

Over the past 24 hours alone, 60 people were killed and 11 were injured as a result of bombing and shelling of various regions of Gaza.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7 after militants from the Gaza Strip-based radical Palestinian group Hamas launched a surprise incursion on Israeli territory, killing many Israeli kibbutz residents living near the Gaza border and abducting more than 240 Israelis, including women, children and the elderly. Israel declared a total blockade of the Gaza Strip and launched bombardments of the enclave and some areas in Lebanon and Syria, as well as a ground operation against Hamas in the Gaza Strip. According to the latest data, some 110 hostages have been released, the Israeli side said.