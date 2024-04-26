Russia should maximize cooperation with friendly countries — PM

MOSCOW, April 26. /TASS/. It is important for Russia to scale up cooperation with friendly nations and to work out a strategy for the maximum efficient use of resources, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said.

"It is important to boost cooperation with friendly countries in all areas. A strategy should be worked out that will enable maximized efficient use of resources, identify the leading, the critical area in each sphere - in industrial, agricultural, digital and migration, determine initiatives capable to unlock the potential of integration development with the greatest return and, certainly, provide everything needed for its implementation," Mishustin said.

Another critical task is to establish modern infrastructure to strengthen connectivity of the Russian economy with CIS and Global South countries, Mishustin said. This refers to international transport corridors for accelerated deliveries of goods and cargoes, simplified logistics and convenient carriage of passengers, and to introduction of a system of payments enabling the business to perform contracts with minimal costs, the Prime Minister added.