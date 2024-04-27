Ukrainian troops fire at least 60 rounds at borderline Belgorod Region

BELGOROD, April 27. /TASS/. Ukraine’s armed forces have fired at least 60 rounds of munitions at residential areas in Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region over the past 24 hours, regional Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on his Telegram channel.

Shelling attacks were recorded in five districts in the region. The debris from air defense operations shattered windows and damaged walls in four private residences in the Yakovlevsky Municipal District.

The outskirts of the Prilesye village in the Krasnoyaruzhsky District were shelled by mortars, damaging electric power lines. "At this time, the power supply has been restored," the governor added.