Bill submitted to Russian legislature seeks more control over immigration

MOSCOW, April 27. /TASS/. Lawmakers from all five factions of the State Duma have submitted a bill that seeks to tighten control over immigration, according to data from the legislature’s database.

The bill proposes "a number of novelties that will help modernize Russian legislation and address certain issues of ensuring national security in the immigration area," a memo to the bill said.

The bill and the memo have been posted to the State Duma’s database.

One of the bill's provisions would limit the stay of a foreigner to 90 days within one calendar year. Current legislation allows foreigners to stay in Russia up to 90 days within a period of 180 days.

If the bill becomes law, foreigners will be required to respect Russia’s traditional, spiritual and moral values and stay out of the country’s domestic and foreign policy.

In order to retain the right to enter, and reside in Russia, a foreigner must not do anything to harm Russian interests, and comply with the country’s constitution and laws, according to the bill. The proposed legislation would also require foreigners to treat the environment with care; respect the country’s diverse regional, ethnic and cultural traditions; not to prevent Russians from exercising their rights and freedoms; and not to interfere with government agencies and officials as they perform their duties.