Court places Forbes reporter under house arrest for discrediting Russian armed forces

MOSCOW, April 27. /TASS/. A court in the Russian city of Khabarovsk has placed Sergey Mingazov, a reporter for Forbes magazine, under house arrest for spreading false information about the Russian Armed Forces, the press service of the Investigative Committee for the Khabarovsk Region told TASS.

According to the agency, the court accused the man of violating Russian Criminal Code Article 207.3, Part 2 ("Public Dissemination of Patently False Information about the Use of the Russian Armed Forces").

The press service specified that investigative and procedural actions are underway in coordination with Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB).

On Friday, Mingazov was detained in Khabarovsk. According to the investigation, in April 2022, motivated by a political agenda, the journalist published patently false information about the Russian Armed Forces on his news channel.