Belarus detects 7 violations of its airspace from Ukraine so far this year

MINSK, April 27. /TASS/. Belarusian border guards have recorded seven violations of its airspace from Ukraine since the start of this year, Belarusian State Border Committee Chairman Konstantin Molostov said.

"Active reconnaissance of the territory along the Belarusian border is being conducted by unmanned aircraft, among other things. As that happens, violations of Belarusian airspace are recorded. So far this year, we have detected seven such facts," he was quoted as saying by the BelTA news agency.

Molostov said Belarusian border guards continue to record "provocations on the border, which are caused by vehicles and armed persons crossing over our border."

"Ukrainian servicemen allow themselves to insult border guards," he said.

"It should be stressed that a law was signed in Ukraine that steps up mobilization efforts. In connection with this, we do not rule out that border violations from Ukraine will increase," Molostov said.

According to the official, the situation on the border with Ukraine remains challenging.

"Ukraine’s border is protected by units of the Border Guard Service, the National Guard, the armed forces and territorial defense. Artillery units, including rocket artillery, are assembled in certain areas. A defense in depth is being created, which includes mine barriers," he said.

Earlier this week, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko warned of a high probability of armed incidents on the Belarusian-Ukrainian border, as Kiev assembled a battlegroup of about 120,000 people nearby. According to Lukashenko, Belarus detects "round-the-clock reconnaissance activity of all kinds." Belarus also takes note of regular "provocative" actions of Ukrainian servicemen against Belarusian security personnel, including violations of the border.