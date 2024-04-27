Economic figures turn out above projections in early 2024 — Putin

NOVO-OGARYOVO, April 27. /TASS/. Economic figures at the beginning of the year were above projections, Russian President Vladimir Putin said, adding that the country’s GDP grew by 6% in January-February year-on-year.

"The data at the beginning of the year turned out to be above forecasts provided by the government, the Bank of Russia and some experts. Russia’s GDP grew by 6% in January-February in annual terms," he said at a meeting on economic issues.

Industrial activity is on the rise as well, the president noted, adding that industrial production rose by 8.5% in February, which is "notably higher than in January when growth totaled 4.6%."