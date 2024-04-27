Reuters producer in custody over YouTube publications posted on NavalnyLIVE web platform

MOSCOW, April 27. /TASS/. The Basmanny Court of Moscow ruled to put in custody Konstantin Gabov, a producer from Reuters news agency, over his publications on YouTube’s NavalnyLIVE, which served as a web platform for the Anti-Corruption Foundation (recognized as an extremist organization in Russia), the court’s press office told TASS on Saturday.

"A producer of the news service of the Reuters news agency is accused of committing a crime under Part 2 of Article 282.1 of the Russian Criminal Code (participation in an extremist community)," the court’s press office announced in a statement.

"Gabov participated in the preparations of photo and video materials for publication on the NavalnyLIVE YouTube channel," the statement said. "The court ruled to place him in custody for the term of two months, i.e. until June 27, 2024.".