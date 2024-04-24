NATO makes Russia its neighbor by expanding eastward, Russian envoy says

VIENNA, April 24. /TASS/. NATO made Russia its neighbor by expanding to the east, Russian Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said.

Earlier, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg pointed out that NATO countries should provide weapons to Ukraine even at the expense of their own defense capabilities. He claimed that increased payments to the bloc’s budget were the cost of having Russia as a neighbor.

"Sorry, but to be accurate, he had to recognize that it was NATO who made Russia its neighbor by expanding itself eastward," Ulyanov noted on the X social media platform.