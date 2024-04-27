Russian investment in India’s strategic sectors of economy reaches $1.26 bln

MOSCOW, April 27. /TASS/. Russia’s direct foreign investment in India has reached $1.26 in the aerospace, defense, chemical, oil and gas industry and other strategic sectors, Secretary at the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade of the Indian Ministry of Commerce and Industry Rajesh Kumar Singh said.

"According to our data, direct foreign investment from Russia total around $1.26 bln in such sectors as aerospace and defense industry, chemical industry, oil and gas industry and railways," he told a forum.

India plans to step up cooperation with Russia in the area of oil and gas, metals, strategic natural resources and industrial equipment related to railways, ports and shipping industry, Singh added.