Russia’s Tasoyev wins 2024 European Judo Championship in over-100kg weight category

MOSCOW, April 27. /TASS/. Russia’s Inal Tasoyev won gold on Saturday in the men’s over-100 kilograms weight category at the 2024 European Judo Championship, hosted by Croatia’s Zagreb on April 25-28.

The Russian clinched the gold after defeating in the final bout of the championship Georgia’s Guram Tushishvili. The bronze medals in the over-100 kilograms weight category went to Russia’s Tamerlan Bashayev and Marius Fizel from Slovakia.

Russia’s judoka Tasoyev is 26 years old and he is the 2023 World Champion and the 2021 European Champion in addition to his two bronze medals coined at the European Championships in 2018 and 2019.

Bashayev, 26, is the bronze medal winner of the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, the 2020 European Champion and the silver medalist of the 2021 World Championship.

Judokas from Russia and Belarus are participating in the 2024 European Judo Championship in Croatia under a neutral status.