Russia delivers 35 precision strikes on Ukrainian military sites over week — top brass

MOSCOW, April 27. /TASS/. Russian troops delivered 35 strikes by long-range precision weapons against Ukrainian energy sites, military-industrial enterprises, railway infrastructure, warehouses and fuel depots, army and mercenaries’ deployment areas over the past week in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Saturday.

"On April 20-27 of this year, the Russian Armed Forces delivered 35 combined strikes by seaborne and air-launched long-range precision weapons, including by Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles in retaliation to the Kiev regime’s attempts to inflict damage on Russia’s energy and industry facilities. The strikes targeted Ukrainian energy sites, military-industrial enterprises and railway infrastructure, air defense systems, arsenals, fuel depots, workshops for the production and repair of naval drones and unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said in a statement.

Russia’s strikes also targeted temporary deployment sites of nationalist formations and foreign mercenaries, massed Ukrainian manpower and military equipment at railway loading stations, it specified.

Russian troops gain better positions in Kupyansk area over week

Russian troops gained better positions and repulsed nine Ukrainian army counterattacks in the Kupyansk area over the past week, the ministry reported.

"During the week, Western Battlegroup units gained more advantageous positions and inflicted casualties on formations of 13 enemy brigades... They repulsed nine counterattacks by assault groups of the Ukrainian army’s 12th Azov special operations brigade [outlawed in Russia as a terrorist group], 3rd assault, 63rd mechanized, 12th and 18th National Guard brigades near the settlements of Chervonaya Dibrova and Novovodyanoye in the Lugansk People’s Republic, Grigorovka and Terny in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost "as many as 255 personnel, 3 armored combat vehicles, 21 motor vehicles, 27 field artillery guns, among them 5 US-made M777 howitzers, and also 2 American AN/TPQ-36 and AN/TPQ-50 counterbattery radar stations" in the Kupyansk direction over the past week, it specified.

Russian troops liberate two communities in Donetsk area over week

Russian troops liberated two communities in the Donetsk area over the past week, the ministry reported.

"Southern Battlegroup units liberated the communities of Novomikhailovka and Bogdanovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic and advanced deep into the enemy defense," the ministry said.

Russian troops repel 19 Ukrainian counterattacks in Donetsk area over week

Russian troops repelled 19 Ukrainian army counterattacks in the Donetsk area over the past week, the ministry reported.

"Russian forces inflicted casualties in their active operations on manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s two airmobile, four assault and ten mechanized brigades near the settlements of Andreyevka, Belogorovka, Kleshcheyevka, Kurdyumovka, Maksimilyanovka, Minkovka, Paraskoviyevka, Spornoye and Ostroye in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

Russian troops also repulsed 19 counterattacks by assault groups of the Ukrainian army’s 46th airmobile, 80th air assault, 28th, 33rd, 41st and 93rd mechanized brigades near the settlements of Bogdanovka, Georgiyevka, Pobeda, Krasnogorovka, Chasov Yar and west of the settlement of Krasnoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic," it specified.

Russian forces inflict over 3,890 casualties on Ukrainian army in Donetsk area over week

The Ukrainian army lost more than 3,890 troops, four tanks and 17 electronic warfare stations in battles with Russian forces in the Donetsk area over the past week, the ministry reported.

"Over the week, the enemy’s losses in that direction amounted to more than 3,890 personnel, four tanks, nine armored combat vehicles, 51 motor vehicles and 22 field artillery guns, among them a Paladin self-propelled artillery system and five M777 howitzers of US manufacture. Russian forces also destroyed 17 Nota, Anklav and Bukovel-AD electronic warfare stations and 22 field ammunition depots," the ministry said.

Russian troops improve frontline positions in Avdeyevka area over week

Russian troops repulsed 63 Ukrainian army counterattacks and took better positions in the Avdeyevka area over the past week, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units improved their forward edge positions as a result of successful operations, inflicted casualties on formations of 12 Ukrainian army brigades and repelled 63 enemy counterattacks near the settlements of Leninskoye, Novgorodskoye, Novokalinovo, Ocheretino, Berdychi, Umanskoye and Netailovo in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

"Over the week, the Ukrainian army’s losses in that direction amounted to more than 2,950 personnel, 33 armored combat vehicles, 33 motor vehicles, 29 field artillery guns, among them six foreign-made weapons, and also five Nota and Bukovel-AD electronic warfare stations," it specified.

Russian troops improve tactical position in south Donetsk area over week

Russian troops improved their tactical position and inflicted casualties on six Ukrainian army brigades in the south Donetsk area over the past week, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units improved their tactical position and inflicted casualties on formations of the Ukrainian army’s 58th motorized infantry, 72nd mechanized, 102nd, 106th and 128th territorial defense and 1st National Guard brigades near the settlements of Ugledar, Urozhainoye and Staromayorskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Chervonoye and Gulyaipole in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

The enemy’s losses amounted to 825 personnel, 2 tanks, 7 armored combat vehicles, 28 motor vehicles, 11 field artillery guns, among them 9 US-, UK-, French-and Polish-made howitzers, 5 Nota, Anklav and Bukovel-AD electronic warfare stations and 4 field ammunition depots, it specified.

Russian troops strike ten Ukrainian army brigades in Kherson area over week

Russian troops inflicted casualties on ten Ukrainian army brigades in the Kherson area over the past week, the ministry reported.

"Dnepr Battlegroup units inflicted casualties in their well-coordinated operations on manpower and equipment of five Ukrainian army brigades, a marine infantry brigade, three territorial defense brigades and a National Guard brigade near the settlements of Malaya Tokmachka, Rabotino, Novoandreyevka and Shcherbaki in the Zaporozhye Region, Mikhailovka, Ivanovka, Respublikanets and Berislav in the Kherson Region," the ministry said.

The enemy lost up to 360 personnel, an armored combat vehicle, 30 motor vehicles and 20 field artillery guns, including eight US-made M777 howitzers, it specified.

Russian troops destroy Ukrainian MiG-29 warplane at airfield over week

Russian troops destroyed a Ukrainian MiG-29 fighter jet at an airfield and eight multiple rocket launchers over the past week, the ministry reported.

"Missile troops, artillery and unmanned aerial vehicles of the Russian groups of forces destroyed a Ukrainian Air Force MiG-29 aircraft at an airfield and eight HIMARS, Vampire and Grad multiple rocket launchers," the ministry said.

Russian troops also destroyed "a launcher with a command post and a radar of the S-300PS anti-aircraft missile system, two combat vehicles of the Hawk and Osa-AKM surface-to-air missile systems and two Pelikan and P-18 radar stations," it specified.

Russian air defenses destroy almost 1,700 Ukrainian UAVs over week

Russian combat aircraft and air defense forces shot down 2 Ukrainian warplanes and almost 1,700 enemy unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over the past week, the ministry reported.

"Over the week, aircraft and air defense capabilities shot down Ukrainian Air Force MiG-29 and Su-25 aircraft, 18 French-made Hammer guided aerial bombs, a Tochka-U tactical missile, 35 rockets of the HIMARS, Olkha and Uragan multiple launch rocket systems and 1,659 unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Fifteen Ukrainian soldiers surrender to Russian troops over week

Russian troops took 15 Ukrainian soldiers prisoner over the past week, the ministry reported.

"Over the week, 15 Ukrainian service members surrendered," the ministry said.

In all, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 593 Ukrainian warplanes, 270 helicopters, 23,541 unmanned aerial vehicles, 509 surface-to-air missile systems, 15,864 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,275 multiple rocket launchers, 9,167 field artillery guns and mortars and 21,336 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.