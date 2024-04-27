Some want to dismantle UNRWA to prevent creation of Palestinian state — agency chief

MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. Some countries want to dismantle the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) for political reasons, which could undermine efforts to create a Palestinian state, UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini told TASS in am exclusive interview.

"I clearly brought on the attention of the [UN] Member States the fact that we have to push back because the real intention to dismantle the agency is of a political nature, which could in the future undermine effort leading to a political solution and to a true Palestinian state solution," he said.

According to the agency's chief, more than 80% of Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza believe that if UNRWA is dissolved, it will not be possible to resolve the Palestinian-Israeli issue through the creation of two states. "I do believe that the effort to dismantle UNRWA will continue, but the primary objective of this effort is of a political nature. It's to try to strip the Palestinians from their refugee status, and this has been clearly articulated now by the Israel representative at the Security Council last week. He said, UNRWA is perpetuating the refugee problem. But it's not UNRWA perpetuating the refugee problem, it's the absence of a political solution which perpetuates the refugee status," he explained.

Lazzarini pointed out that he was not aware of a formal Israeli proposal to the UN to disband UNRWA and transfer its staff to another agency, as has been reported in the media. "I am very much aware of calls by the government of Israel for UNRWA to dismantle. I am very much aware of discussions about who can replace UNRWA for which kind of activities in Gaza," the agency chief said. "UNRWA has 13,000 staff members in Gaza. The next biggest United Nations agency has maximum of around 100 staff members. Which means you cannot just step in like that. When you look just at the food assistance in Gaza, we represent more than half of the supply in the Gaza Strip, the rest being World Food Programme and other international NGOs. But there is also no organization, which can step in and provide access to primary health or access to education the way we do. Only a functioning government or administration could do that," he underscored.

He also recalled that a group of independent experts recently issued a report saying "that the agency is not only indispensable and irreplaceable." Remember in Gaza we had 300,000 girls and boys in our primary schools and secondary schools. If you also consider those who were in the Palestinian Authority schools, it's more than half a million girls and boys. Now, if UNRWA would go, who else would take this over in the absence of a functioning state? <...> UNRWA is much more than just a food distribution, it's primary health care, it's education, and these are government like services that no other organization can take over. And the only one who will be able to take over will be the future state of Palestine once we have a political solution," Lazzarini added.