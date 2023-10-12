South Sudan asks for Russia's help to build oil pipeline to country — Undersecretary

MOSCOW, October 12. /TASS/. South Sudan is interested in bringing Russian companies into the fold to help build an oil pipeline to the country and an oil refinery in the country, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Petroleum Mayen Wol Jong said during the Russian Energy Week.

The country is landlocked and oil is supplied via a pipeline from Sudan, where hostilities are underway and the pipeline "is literally on fire," the undersecretary said. "We need the support of the Russian government and companies for an alternative pipeline to Djibouti," he noted.

South Sudan is also interested in construction of a high-capacity refinery in the country and in training fuel and energy sector specialists in Russia, the official added.

