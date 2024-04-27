Ukraine’s army chief reports deteriorating battlefield situation to Western allies

MOSCOW, April 27. /TASS/. The frontline situation remains tense for Ukrainian troops and tends to deteriorate, Ukraine’s Army Chief Alexander Syrsky told Western allies during a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in the Ramstein format on Saturday.

"I informed the coalition’s members about the tense operational and strategic situation that tends to deteriorate," Syrsky wrote on his Telegram channel.

The Ramstein group meeting also discussed the state of the Ukrainian energy infrastructure and the need for the timely delivery of air defense missiles and military equipment, he added.

Aside from Syrsky, Chief of the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine’s Defense Ministry Kirill Budanov took part in the meeting while Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky and Defense Minister Rustem Umerov joined it via a video link-up.

Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on April 24 that Russian troops had improved their tactical position and inflicted damage by combined firepower on formations of the Ukrainian army’s 3rd assault and 47th mechanized brigades in areas near the settlements of Semyonovka, Novgorodskoye and Berdychi in the Donetsk People’s Republic.

Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on April 26 that Russian troops had successfully repulsed Ukrainian army counterattacks near the communities of Novokalinovo, Shumy, Berdychi, Semyonovka, Ocheretino and Netailovo in the Donetsk People’s Republic.

Adviser to the DPR head Igor Kimakovsky told TASS on April 27 that the Ukrainian combat group had been trapped on the outskirts of the village of Berdychi near Avdeyevka.