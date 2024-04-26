Gazprom Export files lawsuits against European energy companies

MOSCOW, April 26. /TASS/. Gazprom Export has filed lawsuits at the Court of Arbitration of St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region against the Czech CEZ, Austrian OMV Gas Marketing & Trading GmbH and Slovak ZSE Energia, according to the arbitration cases database.

All three claims were issued on April 25. No other details about the cases were given in the database.

It was reported in February 2023 that Czech energy company CEZ (70% of shares owned by the state) had initiated an arbitration worth $45 mln against Gazprom Export due to a gas shortfall in 2022.

OMV Gas Marketing & Trading GmbH is a subsidiary of the Austrian OMV AG. In June 2018 an agreement was signed to extend the existing contract between Gazprom Export and OMV Gas Marketing & Trading GmbH for the supply of Russian natural gas to Austria through 2040. Previously the contract was effective until 2028.

ZSE Energia is a major supplier of gas and electricity to Slovakia.