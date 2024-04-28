Israeli police arrests seven people after protest in Tel Aviv

TEL AVIV, April 28. /TASS/. Law enforcement officers have detained seven people for disturbing public order after a large anti-government protest in Tel Aviv, the press service of the Israeli police reported.

According to it, the action itself was coordinated and passed without incident, after its completion most of the demonstrators dispersed peacefully. However, a small group of demonstrators gathered on one of the streets adjacent to the site of the action and tried to prevent the movement of vehicles. The demonstrators burned pyrotechnics and refused to obey police orders, the press service said.

The mass protest was held in Tel Aviv on Saturday night near the government building complex in the east of the city. Its participants demanded that the government immediately secure the release of hostages held in the Gaza Strip and hold early elections.