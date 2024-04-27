Refinery in southern Russia partially suspends operations after Ukrainian drone attack

KRASNODAR, April 27. /TASS/. A refinery in Slavyansk-on-Kuban in Russia’s Krasnodar Region has partially suspended operations following a Ukrainian drone attack, integrated safety and security director at the Slavyansk ECO group of companies Eduard Trudnev told TASS.

"Plant operations have been partially halted. Ten unmanned aerial vehicles flew directly into the plant, causing a big fire. There may be some hidden damage," he said.

Competent agencies are working at the scene now, but a commission to assess the damage and plan repairs has not been sent yet, Trudnev added.