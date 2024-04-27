Russia closely watches all NATO maneuvers — MFA

MOSCOW, April 27. /TASS/. Russia is closely monitoring all NATO maneuvers, as the alliance’s rhetoric and troop training are part of its hybrid warfare against Russia, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

The diplomat pointed out that the lion’s share of the alliance’s wargames is designed precisely as the unfolding scenarios of confrontation with Russia and recalled NATO Ground Forces Commander Darryl Williams’ remarks that Moscow is closely watching those military exercises.

"The Russian side is indeed closely watching all maneuvers of the North Atlantic bloc and drawing conclusions, first and foremost, that the rhetoric and training of NATO troops are elements of the hybrid war unleashed by the collective West against our country," the diplomat said.

"We have taken note of a number of statements made by NATO’s high-ranking military officers. In particular, Rear Admiral Tim Henry, deputy commander of NATO Joint Force Command Norfolk, stated that the objective of the Nordic Response exercise in northern Europe was to send a message to Moscow about the alliance’s determination to defend its territories. The anti-Russian focus of the exercise had been evident to us even before," she said in a statement.

"By the way, the lion’s share of such moves by the alliance is precisely aimed at implementing the scenarios of confrontation with our country, which both Washington and its allies defined as ‘the most significant threat’ in their Strategic Concept back in 2022. For NATO, countering an allegedly aggressive Russia is the goal of existence," she said.

According to Zakharova, but for Russia, "it would have been difficult to justify to Europeans and North Americans the relevance of this military organization and the trillions of dollars funneled every year into military expenditures to the detriment of solutions to socio-economic problems."

The diplomat pointed out that NATO seeks to exert pressure on Russia, draw it into an arms race, curb its combat capabilities and coerce it into abandoning the objectives of the special military operation.

"They will fail. We have enough capabilities to ensure Russia’s security and to protect its interests in every area," Zakharova said.