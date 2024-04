MOSCOW, April 27. /TASS/. Supervisory Board of VTB has recommended that the annual meeting of shareholders take a decision not to pay dividends for 2023, the bank reported. VTB did not pay dividends for 2021 and 2020 either.

Annual meeting of shareholders to be held in absentia is scheduled for June 7.

VTB Group received record net profit under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) in the amount of 432.2 bln rubles ($4.6 bln) for 2023 following loss for the previous year.