MOSCOW, April 24. /TASS/. A drone crashed in an industrial zone in the city of Lipetsk in central Russia, causing no casualties, regional Governor Igor Artamonov said.

"A drone crashed in an industrial zone in Lipetsk. There were no casualties. Law enforcement officers are working at the scene," he wrote on Telegram.

Earlier, Artamonov announced that an air attack alert had been issued for the region.