China is able to defend its interests, Kremlin says about US pressure on Beijing

MOSCOW, April 27. /TASS/. The Kremlin believes it is unnecessary to comment on Washington's pressure on Beijing over Sino-Russian relations, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"There is absolutely nothing to comment on. China is an absolutely sovereign, powerful state that is able to defend and protect its interests. At the same time, it is our close partner," the Kremlin spokesman stated.

Peskov emphasized that Moscow and Beijing would push ahead with developing cooperation.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said during his visit to China that the US would take measures against China, if Beijing continued to allegedly supply products for the Russian military-industrial complex.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry has repeatedly emphasized that Beijing is not a party to the conflict in Ukraine and that the rumors of alleged Chinese arms supplies to Russia have nothing to do with reality.