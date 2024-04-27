Kiev recognizes difficulties, losses on battlefield over six months of waiting for US aid

MOSCOW, April 27. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military faced difficulties and losses on the battlefield over the past six months while the US was considering continued support for Kiev and will now "try to compensate for them," the office of the Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has said.

"For six months we have been waiting for this decision - the decision on US leadership in support. Those were difficult six months," reads a video posted on Zelensky's Telegram channel. "The US has finally approved the support project for Ukraine. Step by step, the Ukrainian forces will try to compensate for the difficulties and losses over the past six months."

The video also notes that the Ukrainian army needs to stabilize the frontline. The "key things" for this are long-range missiles, artillery and air defense systems, particularly Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems.

"Finally, the United States has begun to provide really long-range missiles - ATACMS," video says. Kiev says it is expecting "timely delivery, as fast as possible."

Earlier, Zelensky called Ukraine a hostage of the election process in the United States. On April 18, he acknowledged the advance of the Russian Armed Forces and asked the West for anything that might help the Ukrainian army hold the frontline. On April 23, after several months of considering the issue Washington approved the decision to allocate aid to Ukraine.