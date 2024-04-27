Revised national projects to be approved by year-end — Putin

NOVO-OGARYOVO, April 27. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has requested approving new national projects by the end of the year.

He noted the tasks set in his address to the parliament at a meeting on economic issues. "Now the government together with constituent entities is preparing respective national projects. They should be approved by the end of this year," the president said.

"We will discuss the current results of this year, define the main approaches to reaching the goals mentioned in the address at a joint meeting of the State Council and the Council on national projects in May," he added.

Earlier, Putin tasked the cabinet of ministers with developing and submitting to the presidential administration the main principles of drafting new national projects and approaches to their financing by April 30.