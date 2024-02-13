Shelling of residents on Dnieper left bank causes no outflow of population — governor

GENICHESK, February 13. /TASS/. The increasing number of attacks on civilians on the left bank of the Dnieper River by the Ukrainian armed forces has not led to an all-out exodus of the population from the 15-kilometer zone near the line of engagement, Governor Vladimir Saldo said in an interview with TASS.

"There is no outflow of civilians from the 15-kilometer zone. Those who wanted to leave left long ago, and the tough ones stayed. Of course, there are cases when people leave settlements near the line of engagement for various reasons. However, the opposite is also true - people return to their previously abandoned homes and resume their jobs. This is not a static, but a dynamic process," said Saldo.

The governor emphasized that now a gradual increase in the number of residents on the left bank of the Dnieper can already be seen, with exact numbers unclear.

Earlier, military investigators told TASS about a civilian killed in the village of Cossack Camps in an attack by an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV). In early February, one civilian was killed and another was wounded in the shelling of the Krynki settlement. Saldo reported in late January that a resident of Novaya Kakhovka was also killed by a Ukrainian drone.