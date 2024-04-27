Ukrainian army says it will not ‘hide’ Abrams tanks, but keeps quiet about their location

MOSCOW, April 27. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military will not be hiding US Abrams tanks, the 47th Separate Mechanized Brigade, which had these vehicles in service, has said.

On Friday, the Pentagon refused to comment on the rumored withdrawal of Abrams tanks from the battlefield and said that the Ukrainians themselves were in a position to say how they "use their Abrams tanks."

"We are certainly not going to hide them [the Abrams tanks]. <...> But for what purpose, where and what the Ukrainian Armed Forces are moving is not something we will comment on publicly," the brigade said in a message on its Telegram channel. The statement is accompanied by a picture of a news item about the withdrawal of tanks, on which the word Fake is written.

Earlier, the Associated Press news agency, citing US officials, reported that the Ukrainian military had stopped using Abrams tanks supplied by the United States because of their vulnerability to Russian drones. It was reported that Washington, together with the Ukrainian side, was working on new tactics after the situation on the battlefield changed significantly due to the active use of drones by Russian troops. Later, there followed a confirmation from Ukrainian parliament member Maxim Buzhansky. He said that expensive Abrams tanks were easy targets for "a drone for a few thousand dollars". According to the legislator, 31 American tanks turned out to be "unsuitable for classical use.".