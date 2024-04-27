India confident Russia’s pivot to East profitable for both countries’ economies

MOSCOW, April 27. /TASS/. Russia’s pivot to the East will allow improving trade and economic relations between Moscow and Delhi and positively influence the economies of both countries, Secretary at the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade of the Indian Ministry of Commerce and Industry Rajesh Kumar Singh said.

"Russia’s pivot to the East is very profitable for both countries considering high consistency of our economies when we speak about resources and technologies. And it is coherent with our focus on support of national producers and India’s self-sufficiency," he told a forum in Moscow.

Russia’s focus on building closer economic and political ties with Asian countries will allow increasing the volume of bilateral investment and more efficiently developing joint enterprises, the official added. "We use strong points of the two countries for developing innovations, improving competitiveness and boosting trade volumes," he noted.

"Russia is India’s long-standing and reliable partner," he said, adding that the ties between the two countries "are based on the solid foundation of common interests and common values."