Inflation in Russia slowing down gradually — Putin

NOVO-OGARYOVO, April 27. /TASS/. Inflation in Russia is slowing down gradually, President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting on economic issues.

"Inflation is slowing down gradually, same as inflation expectations, which is especially important, including households’ expectations, meaning their estimates, suggestions on how prices will behave in the future," he said.

Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina said earlier that the regulator’s previous assessment of sustainable inflation in the country equaled 6-7%, whereas now most indicators show that it is at around 6%.